Letter: U of A vaccines

I have to express my sincere gratitude to all of the volunteers working at the University of Arizona vaccine drive through facility. I encourage everyone to use this site. My whole experience of getting my first vaccine there was very impressive. It was Extremely well organized, the drive through went quickly and the volunteers were very pleasant and very informative. After reading and hearing of so many mistakes at facilities in other states it’s so nice to have such an organized vaccination site in our state.
Vicki Antonucci
Marana
