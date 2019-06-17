Re: the June 12 article "Hung jury prompts mistrial in case of border aid worker."
In the matter of the United States v. Scott Warren, I would ask the United States Attorney’s office whether the Justice Manual standard for prosecution had been followed, and whether its application would be undertaken anew prior to deciding whether to put Dr. Warren through a second trial. That standard is pretty straightforward: does the conduct constitute a crime; if so, would admissible evidence probably be sufficient to obtain and sustain a conviction; would prosecution serve a substantial federal interest that could not be adequately served by prosecution elsewhere or through non-criminal alternatives. (Justice Manual 9-27.220) Please, no more trials for No More Deaths in the absence of pretty overwhelming evidence of criminal intent and activity, which seem clearly to have been lacking on the part of Dr. Warren. The current U.S. Attorney, Michael Bailey, was nominated by President Trump in February, and confirmed by the] Senate on May 23, 2019. This hot potato is on his plate now.
Frank Bergen
Northeast side
