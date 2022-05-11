Letter: U Still Trying To Hide

The latest installment on the the U of A / UAGC adventure demonstrates the total lack of transparency on the part of the university. The Faculty Senate has posed reasonable questions on at least 2 occasions about the deal for the U to buy Ashford and Zovio. The response from the U has been , to say the least, condescending. Previously Robbins said it might cost a billion dollars to get out of the deal. Now he is quoted as saying it might be north of $100 million. Totally clueless. The U spokeswoman, Pam Scott, says the U has not even decided whether it will to conduct a risk assessment of the deal. The U and the Board of Regents have fiduciary responsibilities to the taxpayers of Arizona. That means they are OBLIGATED to take good care of our tax dollars. Robbins and the ABOR have totally failed. They need to go now.