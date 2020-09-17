Letter: UA and Covid 19

So here is my question. I see plenty of comments about Trump, Biden, and the election but nothing about our Tucson community problem - University of Arizona's alarming rise in Covid 19 cases. For heaven sakes send those students home. UA classes should only be online, no one should be on campus. Follow Pima Community Colleges example.
Sandra Menke
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
