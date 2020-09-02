 Skip to main content
Letter: UA and POTUS make scary bedfellows
I commend the Daily Star for your August 27 editorial “UA inviting trouble with campus reopening plan.” As a public health professional I am appalled that UA president Robbins is unabashedly seeking to raise UA’s national profile by bringing virtually all students back on campus, based on the naive assumption that they will voluntarily adhere to responsible COVID-19 safety measures at all times. Just how many thousands of lives is he willing to place at risk?

It is most frightening to see the UA administration walking lock-step with our nation’s president in this matter. In order to further his self-serving political ambitions, this president has minimized the crisis posed by COVID and repeatedly defied the science and watered down responsible disease prevention and case finding guidelines at virtually every juncture. Indeed, our “Tweeter in Chief” and the UA president make very scary bedfellows!

John Newport, PhD

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

