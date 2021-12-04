Letter: UA Basketball Games Continue to Fail Mask Mandate

Basketball games are now being cancelled due to COVID-19 and the University Athletic Department continues it's ineffective Game Day Safety Requirement Policy. The majority of people attending the games remove their masks once they enter the stadium and feel by sipping on a drink or eating a tub of popcorn throughout the game they are abiding by the pointless requirement "you may remove your mask only while eating or drinking." It's time for UA to revise the policy before more games are cancelled. The Arizona Theater Company has successfully implemented a "proof of vaccination and masks at all times" requirement. Patrons have fully embraced the policy. It can be done. It's time for the University to show some leadership during the pandemic and for Tucsonans to start supporting their community by being considerate of each other's health. Please Get Vaccinated and Wear A Mask While Attending Indoor Events!
