Letter: UA Basketball Games Fail to Enforce Mask Mandate

The UA Athletic Department has dropped the ball enforcing their very own Game Day Health and Safety Guidelines at the basketball games. The University developed excellent guidelines to protect the health of individuals attending games but has failed to enforce them. The Guidelines were sent out to all season ticket holders assuring them when purchasing season tickets the athletic department would provide a safe game day environment.
McKale Game Day Health and Safety Guidance
Fans are required to wear a mask to enter and at all times while in McKale Center.
Fans are required to wear a mask while circulating the facility and concourse areas at all times.
Fans are required to wear a mask while in restrooms on the concourse.
Currently masks are checked upon entering McKale but once inside most people take them off. The lack of masks in a crowded indoor arena puts all at risk and creates the perfect environment for a COVID-19 super spreader event.
Jan Ochoa
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.