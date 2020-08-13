You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: UA Basketball has a women's team also
The headline for the article on August 12, 2020, "ARIZONA BASKETBALL - Non-conference hoops season wiped out by Pac-12 decision to punt on fall." I was assuming I was going to read about both the men and the women's teams, but there is no reference at all to the women's team. NOTHING.

The headline indicates that the story is about UA Basketball, so where is the information about the women's team?

Is Basketball a reference for men? And, Women's Basketball a reference for women?

Going forward, I would like to recommend that the Arizona Daily Star reference Men's basketball and Women's basketball in the headline so that we know what team you will be reporting about.

Your bias is showing.

Teresa Welborn

Downtown

