Letter: UA basketball

Here are the records in the past 3 years of the two guys who think Miller needs to go.
Dan Bickley 0-0
Jody Oehler 0-0
Sean Miller 54-35
There is nothing in Hanson’s column mentioning the number of one-and-done players in the recent past. Stanley Johnson. Lauri Markkanen, Deandre Ayton, Josh Green, and Zeke Nnaji were first round NBA draft picks. Nico Mannon was a second-round pick. Gonzaga that has one player who was a one-and-done. An enormous difference to the Olson years is so few players play for three or four years.
What bothers me about the NCAA is the punishment is given to the school and not the people involved. Arizona fired Book Richardson and Mark Phelps years ago. Arizona elected to bypass any post season basketball in 2020. The only thing left is punishing Miller. Should he be fined? Why should any returning players who had no involvement in what occurred in 2017 and earlier receive punishment?
Bill Jones
East side
