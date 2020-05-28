Letter: UA Campus Farm

Re: the March 23 article "Work Doesn't Stop at Silent UA."
As a UA alumna, I am very concerned about the perceived need of the University to raise funds by selling the Campus Farm. I live in the Campus Farm Neighborhood. I understand the concern over money as our lives are devastated by the virus. But as you may guess, I do not support the idea that the University would sell the Campus Farm in order to raise money. The neighborhood I live in, and have lived in since 1978, when I moved here from another Tucson neighborhood where I grew up, would be devastated if the Farm were closed and developed. It is so much a part of our fiber. It represents us. It gives us peace, beauty and serenity, as well as being an integral part of the University. Tucson has grown and grown and, it seems to me, has been dominated by development. I speak to all who will listen: please do not consider this move. It is so important to us to keep and sustain the Farm.
Charlanne Maynard
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!