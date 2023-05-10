The UA administration, marketing and image department has been working overtime with the constant studies and reports regarding campus safety. Like, duh. The campus is a public place and part of the community and as such is subject to the good and bad that comes with it. Nobody condones violence and crime but short of building a wall with entry gates it is impossible to shield the students, and the campus in general, from life in the real world.
William Long
Foothills
