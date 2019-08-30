Kudos Rio Nuevo for catapulting TCC into the 21st Century. For $ 65 Million we will see the Road Runners in a bright clean environment; chairs will be anchored, hear the nuance of great symphony music, have a Lincoln Center setting and more parking. IT IS BOUND to attract new businesses and major conferences....the economic fuel of big boy cities.
Now the University of Arizona needs to jump on board and DEMOLISH the antiquated Centennial Hall on campus and find funds to builld a state of the art performing arts center. Tweaking will not work.
HAMILTON is scheduled to play Centennial Hall next year. If the touring company uses the existing antique sound system, nobody will be able to follow it. Book of Mormon, returns this year. It barely fits the Centennial stage. Sightlines are dreadful, seating uncomfortable, there's no lobby to speak of, outdoor port o' potties, leg room designed for individuals sized 50+ years ago..........TIME TO JOIN THE FUN UA. REBUILD IT. THEY WILL COME
baird thompson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.