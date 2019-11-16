According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, since 2008, per-student funding at Arizona’s public universities has dropped 55% and tuition has increased $5,384.00. Accordingly, it was shocking to recently learn that in 2017 the UA's President Robbins and his executive team elected to pay the ethically compromised McKinsey and Company $14,000,000 ($185,000 per week for three member teams) for the most recent incarnation of a “strategic plan.” This expenditure surely could have fertilized more good will and benefit in this community if directed to the creation of programs with proven, tangible benefits such as on campus childcare facilities for students of need, vigorous on and off campus outreach to local at need high schools, and generous tuition waivers for those qualified, exceptional students who upon graduation commit to meaningly serve at need populations within our community for a reasonable period of time.
David Hill, Foothills
David Hill
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.