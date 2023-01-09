 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: UA Courses

As a former college department head and retired military officer, I welcomed the news that some general education courses at the U of A will soon require study of “American Institutions.” At this point in our nation’s history, we badly need such instruction as stimulus for national pride and affirmation of the perennial applicability of the US Constitution. At the same time, the Star reports that some faculty members have decried the initiative as being both unnecessary and purely political. That comes as no surprise, given Southern Arizona’s reputation as being the home of perhaps the bluest, most “progressive” population in Arizona. Regardless, I sincerely hope the opposition is not the product of “woke” views reflecting anti-nationalism and opinions that the US is no longer an exceptional force for good. Disavowal of the brilliant vision and foresight of our founders would be another nail in the coffin of the American experiment.

Glenn Perry

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

