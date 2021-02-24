 Skip to main content
Letter: UA Covid shots
Recently there have been letters praising some sites that give vaccines. Today my husband and I received our Pfizer vaccinations at the University of Arizona drive through site. We wish to compliment all the volunteers and employees who were part of the process. They were cheerful, professional, and organized. Before we left, we received emails to help us schedule the next appointment. While initial scheduling was fraught, this part of the process was a breeze. Thanks to all who are part of UA's vaccinations.

Sue and Bruno Rescigna

Suzanne Rescigna

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

