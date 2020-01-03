Letter: UA expansion within guidelines agreed to in 1996

Re: the Dec. 31 article "UA expanding its footprint to build new soccer fields."
As the former president of the Rincon Heights Neighborhood Association, I witnessed the discussions of the University of Arizona, the City of Tucson and the Rincon Heights Neighborhood Association (RHNA) that led to the 1996 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). It was acknowledged that the University would expand down to Eighth Street between Cherry and Highland and down to Seventh Street between Cherry and Martin Avenues and leave the houses on the north side of Seventh Street between Martin and Campbell Avenues. The MOU allowed the University, after notifying the RHNA, to develop their area.
The University has followed the MOU and worked with the neighborhood on many projects, including the new housing on the south side of the parking garage between Warren and Martin. The RHNA will continue to work with the University in mitigating concerns that may come from future soccer fields such as lighting and field usage.
Matthew Somers
Midtown
