Letter: UA Fall reopening
In reading “Robbins: UA planning to reopen campus in fall”, disappointment set in early.

The article states “Robbins acknowledged the need for out-of-state students to return to campus. ‘Particularly California and Texas students that (sic) could drive here and if something were to happen, health related, they could drive back home’ ”. That is, assuming they don’t catch COVID-19 while here and that their parent-supplied BMWs make it back home!

If that disingenuous segue wasn’t galling enough, Robbins clarified “But it’s really important for us to get out-of-state students to come and pay the tuition so we can mitigate the furlough program…”

So…. at the end-of-the day…, UA Fall re-opening is all about MONEY….just get those CA and TX suburbanite parents to send in tuition checks for their Gen Z high-living offspring.

In the meantime, why doesn’t Robbins get the millionaire UA major sport coaches to forgo 50% of their compensation until things return to normal?

D Craig Blizzard

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

