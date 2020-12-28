Letter: UA Football Coach Hire

Wow! I can only imagine how the former players feel after being lied to by AD Dave Heeke, because as a fan and alumni I feel blatantly lied to as well. The presser by Heeke a week ago and the hire this week are polar opposites. I had hope with all of the talk about bringing in a coach with ties to the school, team, and community. Not a single connection to Tucson. Oh wait, he is best buds with the UA President.
Why do we have an AD? He is not allowed to do his job, so let him go. Remember how Heeke could not afford to NOT fire Sumlin? Well, that no longer applies. the fans will turn away in bigger numbers now. I wish the coach and team the best, but the new coach has been set up for failure by his buddy. No longer a fan.
Don Kester
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.