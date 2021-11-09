 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: UA Football Win
View Comments

Letter: UA Football Win

  • Comments

Editor the "Star": Hearing sbout the UA football team's victory,

I felt a twinge of pride; then my negativity took over--

collision ball needs to be banned from high schools and colleges. It's expensive, violent, and harmful to the particpants. Unlike soccer and basketball, football is DESIGNED to hurt; there's no way to protect the players. How can any institution that values the young promote a game that destroys so many bodies each season?

Jefferson Carter

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Gosar and Riggs

As information about the Jan. 6 insurrection becomes clearer, it's obvious Paul Gosar and Andy Riggs, Republican Members of Congress, encourag…

Local-issues

Letter: Get the shot!

In his letter published October 29, Scott Thompson wrote that he could not imagine how the Tucson City Council could threaten to fire or suspe…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News