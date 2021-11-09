Letter: UA Football Win

Editor the "Star": Hearing sbout the UA football team's victory,
I felt a twinge of pride; then my negativity took over--
collision ball needs to be banned from high schools and colleges. It's expensive, violent, and harmful to the particpants. Unlike soccer and basketball, football is DESIGNED to hurt; there's no way to protect the players. How can any institution that values the young promote a game that destroys so many bodies each season?
Jefferson Carter
Midtown
