Letter: UA Golf Facility

The UofA and the Clement Foundation missed the green by choosing a private Club and gated community as the home of the new golf facility for the "public" college. Golf used to be an everyday person's sport, not just for the rich and privileged.

An ideal location would have been Randolph Golf Course. Close to the UofA, accessible to ordinary people. Beer drinking golfers who Clement made his fortunes from. It could have included a Tucson Golf Hall of Fame where players and organizations would be recognized. People like Cindy Rarick, Don Pooley, Jim Furyk, Anika Sorenstam, Armen Dirtadian, Elena Ochoa, and Ed Updegraff to name a few. Groups like the Conquistadors to tourneys like the Dean Martin Tucson Open, Joe Garargiola Tucson Open, and local tourneys and amateur events. A place where kids could take a free bus ride to play for free at Randolph as part of Parks+Rec's promotion of future golfers.