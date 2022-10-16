 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: UA Leadership Lapses

  • Comments

Victor Braitberg did the University of Arizona community, as well as the Tucson community, a service by citing UA President Robbins for failing to recognize the human and humane needs of our communities to honor the memory of murdered Professor Tom Meixner and to grieve for our losses.

Robbins has never missed the opportunity to miss opportunities to engage his UA community and the greater Tucson community. By failing to act inclusively, closing the university, rallying faculty, students and others and inviting them to share in an immediate memorial convocation, Robbins disrespected those associates. He relinquished an opportunity to meld emotional support and morale.

Similarly, Robbins evidenced undue haste and insufficient due diligence exposing the university to financial and reputational risks by not adequately considering those in the UA community who raised concerns about his urge to merge with a discredited, unstable and failing for profit college. What was the rush? That acquisition proved to be no bargain.

People are also reading…

Mort Ganeles

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vote No on Proposition 128

Arizonans have the ability to vote on propositions during our elections. Should a proposition pass, we can amend our constitution or implement…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News