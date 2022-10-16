Letter: UA Leadership Lapses

Victor Braitberg did the University of Arizona community, as well as the Tucson community, a service by citing UA President Robbins for failing to recognize the human and humane needs of our communities to honor the memory of murdered Professor Tom Meixner and to grieve for our losses.

Robbins has never missed the opportunity to miss opportunities to engage his UA community and the greater Tucson community. By failing to act inclusively, closing the university, rallying faculty, students and others and inviting them to share in an immediate memorial convocation, Robbins disrespected those associates. He relinquished an opportunity to meld emotional support and morale.

Similarly, Robbins evidenced undue haste and insufficient due diligence exposing the university to financial and reputational risks by not adequately considering those in the UA community who raised concerns about his urge to merge with a discredited, unstable and failing for profit college. What was the rush? That acquisition proved to be no bargain.

Mort Ganeles

Foothills