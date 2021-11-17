 Skip to main content
Letter: UA Missed a Chance to Honor an All-Time Great
Letter: UA Missed a Chance to Honor an All-Time Great

Tuesday's UA Women's Basketball runaway out victory against Texas Southern University missed an opportunity to recognize the most accomplished basketball player, men or women, to ever set foot on the McKale Center hardwood. TSU head coach Cynthia Cooper-Dyke is one of the greatest women's basketball players. At USC, she made the Women's Final 4 three times and won outright twice. Representing USA basketball, she won numerous international titles including a gold medal at the Seoul Olympics. After 10 years overseas in international hoops, Coop joined the NBA Houston Comets where she rained in points from 1997 to 2000 averaging 21 points per season and winning the WNBA title four years in a row before starting a prolific coaching career.

Most people missed the best moment in last night's game when Coach Barnes and Coach Coop hugged and chatted for an extended period before the game. Those of us who witnessed it knew something special was happening. Go Coop!

Bill Oppenheimer

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

