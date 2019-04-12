Re: the April 5 article "3rd UA student facing charge in on-campus confrontation."
As a parent of a UA senior and an American, I am horrified at disappearing civil liberties, I find this incident disturbing. College campuses are supposed to be the center of free thought and speech. Invited guests should be heard and students should be able to protest their presence. Free speech is, for now at least, still free for all of us. The response to charge these students is overkill, a result of pressure from the court of public opinion.
In 2015 professed “brother Dean” “preached” daily on campus; hurling assorted despicable, disgusting insults at female students walking to their classes. What my then 18 year old daughter and hundreds like her endured almost daily was exponentially more brutal than what the Border Patrol agents encountered. I contacted UA back then expressing my concerns about “Brother Dean”. They explained that UA was a college campus and Brother Dean was protected by freedom of speech. I understood that. I don’t understand this.
Cindy Hansen
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.