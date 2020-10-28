 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: UA Needs to Explain Itself About COVID Testing
View Comments

Letter: UA Needs to Explain Itself About COVID Testing

Tucson Councilman Steve Kozachik is in my estimation one of the best minds we have in the Old Pueblo. His Op-Ed on October 25, “UA should COVID-test students living off campus” was informative and compelling. He had previously requested the mayor and City Council to adopt a resolution that the UA should require ALL students--not just those living in on-campus housing—to have tested negative before taking part in classes. The University apparently did an end-run before the council meeting, urging a “no” vote. They suggested such a requirement might hurt recruiting, might look bad (“optics”), might be unconstitutional. (Kozachik says the city attorney has already affirmed the legality of mandatory testing.) The vote failed. WHAT?? Do we really need to continue to be ridiculed on the national news for not adequately managing the pandemic when there are still things we can do better? Is this not the time to be more proactive in limiting the spread of this virus?

Mary Naig

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Liberalism Lives

As a former longtime resident of Arizona and a subscriber to the Arizona Daily Star, I am amazed by how liberalism has taken over the newspape…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News