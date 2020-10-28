Letter: UA Needs to Explain Itself About COVID Testing

Tucson Councilman Steve Kozachik is in my estimation one of the best minds we have in the Old Pueblo. His Op-Ed on October 25, “UA should COVID-test students living off campus” was informative and compelling. He had previously requested the mayor and City Council to adopt a resolution that the UA should require ALL students--not just those living in on-campus housing—to have tested negative before taking part in classes. The University apparently did an end-run before the council meeting, urging a “no” vote. They suggested such a requirement might hurt recruiting, might look bad (“optics”), might be unconstitutional. (Kozachik says the city attorney has already affirmed the legality of mandatory testing.) The vote failed. WHAT?? Do we really need to continue to be ridiculed on the national news for not adequately managing the pandemic when there are still things we can do better? Is this not the time to be more proactive in limiting the spread of this virus?
Mary Naig
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
