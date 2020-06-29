Letter: UA plan for fall on-campus classes

How can UA propose in good conscience to bring tens of thousands of students to campus this fall? The campus will inevitably turn into a COVID hotspot. Arizona ICU beds are already at 88% capacity and inpatient beds are 86% full according to state data. There are no State provisions for significant contact tracing or supervised quarantines. Does UA plan to provide those itself? What other serious health provisions does UA plan to provide? A long holiday break is not a plan for a pandemic. Where are the details of UA’s plans? What parents will send their children into the unknown in a state that’s failing it’s own citizens now? And what impact will the introduction of 40,000 or so students have on our public health? When will we start hearing some serious answers from UA or the state of Arizona?
Kathrine Winter
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!