Letter: UA plan for fall on-campus classes
View Comments

Letter: UA plan for fall on-campus classes

How can UA propose in good conscience to bring tens of thousands of students to campus this fall? The campus will inevitably turn into a COVID hotspot. Arizona ICU beds are already at 88% capacity and inpatient beds are 86% full according to state data. There are no State provisions for significant contact tracing or supervised quarantines. Does UA plan to provide those itself? What other serious health provisions does UA plan to provide? A long holiday break is not a plan for a pandemic. Where are the details of UA’s plans? What parents will send their children into the unknown in a state that’s failing it’s own citizens now? And what impact will the introduction of 40,000 or so students have on our public health? When will we start hearing some serious answers from UA or the state of Arizona?

Kathrine Winter

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: False safety

Gov. Ducey’s attitude seems to be, don’t worry about getting COVID-19 because we have enough hospital beds to take care of you. Do be careful …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News