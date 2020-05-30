Letter: UA PR Firm

Re: the May 24 article "UA is criticized over deal with PR firm that has ties to conservatives."
The article on UA Faculty displeasure with President Robbins use of a PR firm with ties to the Republican Party only demonstrates the bias of the liberal UA faculty. If Robbins had used a PR firm with ties to the DNC there would be no complaint or article. If you don’t believe what the liberals tell you is right you are dumb or uninformed. Please. Me thinks they complain too much.
Cal Rooker
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!