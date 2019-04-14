Re: the April 5 article "Speech that VIPs don't like is classified as 'disruptive.'"
The comments by Rev. Bailey Pickens are very disturbing. Hate speech, as reportedly used by the student(s), is not freedom of speech. It is abuse of humanity. The Border Patrol is not a real danger. It should be deemed a comforting safeguard.
If Rev. Bailey is going to call on God and the bible to defend her unusual opinions, she should remember the bible alludes to good behavior as well. What happened to decency, respect of others, good behavior and the Golden Rule. Condoning such rude actions is a greater wrong than the original offense. It is difficult to understand how an adult wearing a clerical collar can make such statements. Dr. Robbins must be more forceful and condemn those actions. Discourteous conduct is not freedom of speech and is not what the founding fathers had in mind.
Art Di Salvo
Northwest side
