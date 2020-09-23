Letter: UA-residents Beefed-up power line will spoil our views

The headline of an otherwise informative article, “UA-residents Beefed-up power line will spoil our views” misses the point. These industrial 110-foot poles will spoil the view of all who travel this entrance from the airport into Tucson. The preservation of Chicago’s lakefront “forever open, clear and free” benefited the entire city, not just its lakefront properties, and the removal of massive advertisements from Speedway benefited Tucson as a whole, not just its businesses along the thoroughfare. As a member of the Sam Hughes Neighborhood Association Committee on TEP Power Lines, I can vouch for our outreach to other residential neighborhoods. This is a city-wide issue.
Joan Engel
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!