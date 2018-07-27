Re: the July 27 article "Brew of A: Beer, wine to be sold at Arizona Stadium."
Let the Bacchanalia begin on the Mall before the Game (Tailgating) and continue in the Stadium during the Game to insure the these Fans "enjoy themselves", i.e., getting Drunk and staying Drunk!!
The UofA is ALL about MONEY!!! This decision is Irresponsible; putting at risk both Student and those exposed to these Drunk Fans Driving Home!!!
One of the Primary Responsibilities of the UofA President, Dr. Bobby Robins, is the Health and Safety of UofA Students!! His Silence is deafening for not speaking out in opposition to Drinking Alcohol during the pre-game Bacchanalia on the Mall and in the Stadium.
Francis Saitta
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.