Thank you to the University, to the UA lecture series, and to Dr. Joaquin Ruiz , world recognized scientist and Dean of UA Science for the recently completed free entire series. This yearly lecture series is presented to us, anyone, free at Centennial Hall. I am “wowed” by how the presenters give highly technical information most of us in the audience can understand. In ways that maintain the content while educating us about the complexities of the chosen topic. The group of presenting scholars was moderated by Dr. Ruiz on NPR's Science Friday two weeks ago. Great exposure! The Tucson community, indeed, Southern Arizona is so fortunate to have this so easily accessed series! Thank you! There have been other equally provocative UA series, free and easily accessed, this year. The outreach has the potential to make us well informed citizens, able to lend to the richness of our community.
Katherine Hoskinson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.