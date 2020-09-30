Letter: UA SPORTS COMPLAINTS

The University of Arizona Atheletic Department recently has been hit with numerous allegations of harassment, bullying and misconduct charges by ex and current atheletes. Some instances date back 5-10 years, some complaints are current. Like it or not UA is being lumped in with a growing list of schools with Atheletic Department malaise: including Michigan State, Baylor, Penn State, North Carolina, FSU, OSU, (and more).
Arizona Daily Star Writer, Caitlin Schmidt has tirelessly uncovered raw issues with the players, especially among the track and swimming programs. Recent changes at the swimming department appear to have salvaged retaining top natatators and divers. Track especially needs a major upheaval. Track stars wear the UA logo to meets in the USA and world as individual UA representatives.
Current UA Athletes are looking elsewhere; while recruits hear the negative stories. UA can rebuild stadiums and gyms and add bubbles, however, the best runners, jumpers, swimmers and divers are key to success. The administration needs to address this PRIORITY with full disclosure. Now.
Baird Thompson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
