Letter: UA sports coverage - What if?
Letter: UA sports coverage - What if?

Justin Spears' front page article in the sports section Friday, March 20 got me thinking. Alongside a 1/4 page, full-color, action photo of Arizona men's basketball players Zeke Nnaji and Dylan Smith, Spears lamented the abrupt end to UA's winter and spring sports. Of the five hypotheticals he posited, he lead with, "What if Arizona's men made a deep run in the NCAA Tournament?"

Really?

An under-performing team that didn't even finish in the Top 25? That's the team you feature? When we have one of the most exciting players in the nation playing on one of the most over-performing teams in the nation led by one of the most lauded new coaches in the nation?!?

My question? What if the Arizona Daily Star got over its outdated, sexist self and dedicated equal coverage to the women's basketball team?

What do you say, Ryan? Michael? Bruce? Mickey? Justin? Alec? Greg? Isn't it about time Adia's team gets bylines that aren't "Special to the Arizona Daily Star?"

Michele Kramer

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

