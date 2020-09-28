Letter: UA: Stop COVID-19 Spread

The Pima County Board of Supervisors and Tucson’s Mayor and City Council did a great job of issuing regulations – Mask Up! – as soon as possible. That reduced the local spread of the novel coronavirus.
When the University of Arizona invited students to return, it didn’t make sure its students were complying with the UA, Tucson and Pima County guidelines.
President Robbins said he “pleaded” and “begged.” That didn’t work: Now there’s a COVID-19 hotspot at the UA and the surrounding neighborhoods.
Hope is not a plan. Nor is it a remedy.
President Robbins, your recommendations alone clearly aren’t working. And you still have no enforceable plan to limit the student behavior that is spreading COVID-19 at the university and in our town.
Instead of continuing to talk about what you might have to do, do it now. Don’t wait until more people get sick.
Mari Jensen
Karl Flessa
Mari Jensen
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!