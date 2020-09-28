 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: UA: Stop COVID-19 Spread
View Comments

Letter: UA: Stop COVID-19 Spread

The Pima County Board of Supervisors and Tucson’s Mayor and City Council did a great job of issuing regulations – Mask Up! – as soon as possible. That reduced the local spread of the novel coronavirus.

When the University of Arizona invited students to return, it didn’t make sure its students were complying with the UA, Tucson and Pima County guidelines.

President Robbins said he “pleaded” and “begged.” That didn’t work: Now there’s a COVID-19 hotspot at the UA and the surrounding neighborhoods.

Hope is not a plan. Nor is it a remedy.

President Robbins, your recommendations alone clearly aren’t working. And you still have no enforceable plan to limit the student behavior that is spreading COVID-19 at the university and in our town.

Instead of continuing to talk about what you might have to do, do it now. Don’t wait until more people get sick.

Mari Jensen

Karl Flessa

Mari Jensen

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Candidate Support

I've had the privilege to work personally with some of the candidates in November's election and I'd like to encourage my fellow Arizonians’ t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News