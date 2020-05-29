Letter: UA thought police

Re: the May 24 article "UA is criticized over deal with PR firm that has ties to conservatives."
The Star devoted nearly a full page on Sunday about campus furor over the UA president's selection of a public relations agency that (horrors) had worked for conservative political candidates. And then Wednesday a UA public relations professor lamented lack of a transparent vetting process for choosing the "conservative" firm.
Never mind whether the agency was effective in accomplishing its assigned task. Would the questions of vetting, transparency, and political leanings even have arisen had the selected agency represented candidates of the liberal persuasion dominant on campus?
Marginalizing and excluding, and even denying employment to those with whom they disagree are familiar tactics of the authoritarian, of whatever political stripe. Regrettably the thought police seem to thrive at UA.
Emmett Smelser
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
