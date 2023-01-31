 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: UA ticket price increase punishes fan loyalty

The decision by UA to increase ticket prices is essentially a punishment to fan loyalty.

I am a long time UA athletics fan, attending numerous athletic events on campus. Last season I attended 4 UA football games ( top ranked USC was one of those games) All of the games had very low attendance, except for the ASU game which was a sellout. The only sport on campus that has consistently high attendance is Men's Basketball. Instead of raising ticket prices for all sports , and punishing fan loyalty, UA should first concentrate on improving attendance for all sports. Increasing ticket prices is a short- sighted and ineffective solution to to the UA Athletic Department's economic difficulties, and I believe it will backfire on them.

Dan Egan

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
Comments may be used in print.

