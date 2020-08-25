Letter: UA Track Program article

The UA track program coaches and athletic director all need to be sued and fired. The inaction on their part is illegal, inappropriate, and morally reprehensible. They have destroyed the lives and mental health of at least these students who have come forward and perhaps the lives of many more over time. They do not deserve their jobs or high salaries. There are hundreds of better coaches in this country who would defend the lives and health of these women.
Edward Jennings
Midtown
