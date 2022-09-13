Letter: UA vs Mississippi State

While the game did not end with a win, the progress the team has made was evident. Great crowd and the new turf looked great. One problem that can easily be fixed is the sound system. It's just too loud. I sit in the west corner of the North end zone, as far away as you can get from the speakers on the south scoreboard, and the volume is just overwhelming. I understand that the U of A wants to create energy and excitement and sometimes the loud volume helps. But the continous overwhelming volume is so bad that everyone in our group is constantly asking what was said. We couldn't understand 90 percent of the announcer, the referees, or what the woman in the north end zone making announcements said. So will the U of A to please turn down the volume (at least most of the time) so that we can really enjoy the game day experience.