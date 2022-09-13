 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: UA vs Mississippi State

  • Comments

While the game did not end with a win, the progress the team has made was evident. Great crowd and the new turf looked great. One problem that can easily be fixed is the sound system. It's just too loud. I sit in the west corner of the North end zone, as far away as you can get from the speakers on the south scoreboard, and the volume is just overwhelming. I understand that the U of A wants to create energy and excitement and sometimes the loud volume helps. But the continous overwhelming volume is so bad that everyone in our group is constantly asking what was said. We couldn't understand 90 percent of the announcer, the referees, or what the woman in the north end zone making announcements said. So will the U of A to please turn down the volume (at least most of the time) so that we can really enjoy the game day experience.

Paul Mackey

Paul Mackey

People are also reading…

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: recycling plastics

Thank you to Steve Kozachik for piloting the special plastics recycling! It is frightening how much plastic we use on a daily basis and reward…

Letter: Remember His Words

As the rumpista traitors go through another endless cycle of fabrications several things come to mind. When someone is video taped they create…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News