Re: July 8 article "Tucson bans turf for some new developments": I ride my bike on the UA campus at least three times a week. For the past month, the roadway on the north side of the mall has had water from the sprinkling system running from Campbell to Cherry. I've stopped and talked with workers on the mall and have been assured that they would let the people in charge know that the sprinkler heads need to be adjusted. A month has gone by; nothing has changed. Thankfully, the emitters are working well on the south side. A teaching university on this beautiful campus would do well to teach by example.