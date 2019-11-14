We attended the UA women's basketball game against Santa Clara. There were some nerve-wracking moments, but the team came through with a great victory. So when I opened the Sports section to read about it, I was greeted by headlines about high school boy's state football championship (with large photos) and the new staff of the UA men's basketball team. At the bottom of the page I found a report on the women's game---no photos and no individual statistics as is always done with the men's games.
If the UA men's basketball team had won, would the sports headlines feature a high school girl's soccer game, with no photos of the men in action and no statistics? Just a thought.
We should be extremely proud of the UA women's team under the leadership of Coach Barnes. Their achievements should not be discounted and relegated to the bottom of the page.
Sandra Katz, M.D., J.D.
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.