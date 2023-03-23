The Lady Cats lost their 2nd round game of the 2023 NCAA tournament to Maryland

64-77. Kudo's to Maryland. They were the better team that day. None the less, as the game

was ending, I realized that 5th year senior starter Cate Reese, was playing her final game

for the Cats.

Cate is a throwback from back in the day when college basketball players actually played

for the full 4-year ride. I've watched her develop into

a top-notch player and though the team lost, Cate was a force to be reckoned with.

She is a 3 time all PAC 12 player and is a big part of the foundation that's

been laid by Adia Barnes for UA women's basketball. This group reminds me of the early

Lute Olsen years with Steve Kerr, Shawn Elliott, the Gumbies et all! Like the Olsen group,

these ladies have put UA Women Hoops on an elite level.

Hope we see Cate's name up on the rafters some day!

Johnnie Molina

Northeast side