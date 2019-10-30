I don’t understand the mid-season firing of Marcel Yates or linebackers coach John Rushing. I think it’s unjustified and wrong. The “non existent” pass rush has to do with recruiting, not coaching. You can have players who play their hearts out, yet don’t have what is required to play at this level. The TV analysts keep referring to the defense as “undersized.” The recruiting buck stops at Coach Kevin Sumlin, not Coach Yates. The Wildcats’ defense repeatedly faced short-field situations and got little help from the offense or special teams. I love Chuck Cecil, who took over as Defensive Coordinator. Hopefully that will bring good news for my beloved Wildcats. Bear Down!
Patrick Cunningham
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.