Letter: UA's Annual Crime Report

(ADS: 11/19/20)".....Rape reports also increased in 2019, with 40 reports compared to 14 in 2018. Reports of fondling increased from four in 2018 to 10 in 2019..."
I am sure that my comments will not be well received by some...but, notwithstanding, I feel that it is necessary to indicate the reality on the UA's Campus.
It is not uncommon to see Coeds on the UA's campus dressed in a manner that leaves absolutely nothing to the imagination!; very tight clothes or virtually no clothes at all; this in an environment where male student hormone levels are "through the roof"
In an ideal world one should be able to dress as one wishes...but...we are not in an ideal world.
Suggestion: Be aware of your environment and the impact that you may have on others!!!
Francis Saitta
Downtown
