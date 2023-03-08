I couldn't agree more with the letter writer. I, too, am an older person and I do have a "smart" phone. Two years ago the Athletic Department went to digital tickets. At that time I didn't have the phone and was allowed to print season football tickets online. Next year they were only available on a phone. I had the phone by then, but to set up an account asked for more information than I wanted to put out there so I gave up my season tickets in Section 22 that I have had since Larry Smith was coach; I even renewed after the Mackovik(sp) fiasco. I miss my Section 22 neighbors and the band but I still am enjoying the Fischer era games in my recliner.