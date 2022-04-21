Letter: Uber Needs to Change Gun Policy

Last week, I was getting ready to begin driving for Uber. I noticed a police cordon ahead on E Broadway Blvd, and I pulled into a CVS parking lot to turn around. Out of nowhere, a man saturated in blood appeared in front of me. I stopped to assess the situation, when he lifted a gun and began firing. There was no cover, and I couldn't get down due to the armrest in my car. Despite having my gun permit, I left my weapon at home due to Uber's anti-gun policy. Fortunately, police downed the suspect a few feet away from where he appeared. Transportation drivers are consistently listed as one of the most dangerous jobs in America for a reason, and it is time for Uber to stop hamstringing the safety of drivers with their anti-gun policy.