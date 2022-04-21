 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Uber Needs to Change Gun Policy

  • Comments

Last week, I was getting ready to begin driving for Uber. I noticed a police cordon ahead on E Broadway Blvd, and I pulled into a CVS parking lot to turn around. Out of nowhere, a man saturated in blood appeared in front of me. I stopped to assess the situation, when he lifted a gun and began firing. There was no cover, and I couldn't get down due to the armrest in my car. Despite having my gun permit, I left my weapon at home due to Uber's anti-gun policy. Fortunately, police downed the suspect a few feet away from where he appeared. Transportation drivers are consistently listed as one of the most dangerous jobs in America for a reason, and it is time for Uber to stop hamstringing the safety of drivers with their anti-gun policy.

James Ticknor

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Is Tucson a target?

The article “Is Tucson Still a Nuke Target” (Star 3-13-22) suggests--on slim authority -- that Tucson may now be targeted by Russia with three…

Letter: Glad not to know you

How disturbing to read so many teacher-bashing letters in The Star. A recent letter accused teachers of trying to convince students their pare…

Letter: "Want To Be"

Karen Taylor Robson wants to be governor of Arizona and is making campaign promises she will have no authority to do so. Not even finishing th…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News