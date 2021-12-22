Letter: Ugenti-Rita's VLT proposal seems ill-considered

State Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita wants the annual vehicle license tax (VLT) to be based on what someone actually pays for a vehicle, not on the MSRP.
Essentially, she wants to treat VLT like a sales tax instead of a license tax. But you pay VLT every year, not just when you buy the vehicle.
So how would her proposal work out?
Right now car inventories are low and dealers are marking up prices. So if I bought a car from a dealer today I would pay higher VLT every year.
But what if I bought a used car from a private party? How would MVD know what I really paid for it?
Or what if my daughter and I each buy new cars, then sell them to each other for 50 cents on the dollar. Will MVD accept the new, lower valuation?
Ugenti-Rita's proposal raises many questions.
David Shannon
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.