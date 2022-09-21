Letter: ugh !

The unprovoked and unwelcome changes in comics and puzzles must have been initiated by a new vice-president. Happens in many organizations, with consequences similar to those you're getting. The new veep usually winds up with title V-P in Charge of Buffoonery, Inanities, and Toilet Paper. Whoever is responsible clearly knows nothing about puzzles. Some require a print form, so they can be written. The crypotgrams are one. Today's main crossword puzzle is utterly unchallenging, and not worth doing another. Nor do puzzlers hang on for a week waiting to see if they've done it accurately. (Don't need them anyway for the pallid replacement.) The answers for the more challenging Business section puzzle were omitted. Another section resembling the Sports section, a PR blurb for some U of A sports........who cares what colors the jock straps are, or how often athletes dye their hair. Thanx for Peanuts. One daily strip is worth 15 of the non-funny strips replaced.