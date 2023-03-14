All over America people are realizing that it is becoming ok to hate in public. Laws are being proposed and passed to hate gay people, transgender kids, immigrants, opposing ideas and even books. If you are a hater the Republican party has a place for you!

They can't do anything except get tax deals for the rich so it is all about getting political power for them. One way to get power is to take it from people that are marginalized and give it to Authoritarians. Daddy knows best so let him figure it out.

I dream about a government that has both sides working for the best for everybody. It could work.

Robert McNeil

Midtown