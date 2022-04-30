Letter: Ukraine and Southwest Drought are the same problem

The invasion of Ukraine and the Southwest drought problems are the same and here's why: They were both predictable, a result of arrogance, greed, and complicity. We knew Putin wanted to destroy Ukraine for years. Yet we ignored the warning signs because of our greed and dependency on fossil fuels. Our arrogance ignored that Putin was a psychopathic dictator. Our complicity led to thousands of innocent deaths. Now compare the drought here. The lack of water has been catalogued for 60 years, yet greed is the number one factor. Real estate developers don't care one bit about water conservation or sustainability. They NEVER will. As long as developers can buy land and build on it, they will. Golf courses and gated communities with wasted water on manicured lawns in the desert don't care either as long as their clubs and condos are full. All the warning signs are there, yet we are arrogant, greedy and complicit. When will it stop? When it is too late. Just like Ukraine.