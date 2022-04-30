 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Ukraine and Southwest Drought are the same problem

  • Comments

The invasion of Ukraine and the Southwest drought problems are the same and here's why: They were both predictable, a result of arrogance, greed, and complicity. We knew Putin wanted to destroy Ukraine for years. Yet we ignored the warning signs because of our greed and dependency on fossil fuels. Our arrogance ignored that Putin was a psychopathic dictator. Our complicity led to thousands of innocent deaths. Now compare the drought here. The lack of water has been catalogued for 60 years, yet greed is the number one factor. Real estate developers don't care one bit about water conservation or sustainability. They NEVER will. As long as developers can buy land and build on it, they will. Golf courses and gated communities with wasted water on manicured lawns in the desert don't care either as long as their clubs and condos are full. All the warning signs are there, yet we are arrogant, greedy and complicit. When will it stop? When it is too late. Just like Ukraine.

Michael Dunlavey, retired military officer and historian

East side

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Nix the Western I-11 Route

Interstate 11 seeks to connect Nogales to Wickenburg, Arizona and has various routes up in the air. Despite doubts from the public that a new …

Letter: Cost of Living in Arizona

I am a recent transplant to Arizona. I have lived in a couple of other states. I am appalled at the recent actions in our state regarding unde…

Letter: Starve the Teachers

I am having a hard time understanding why the Arizona Legislature treats the Public School Teachers the way it does. They have billions in sur…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News