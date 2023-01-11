Letter: Umbrella lady

Very sad to see what happened to the umbrella lady. Even though this old Marine never knew her name as I drove by and saw her walking in her very pretty clothes and umbrella used to bring us a smile, she will be missed by a lot of us and taken in such a tragic way is just terrible. I don`t know what brought her to this life style, its so sad to lose her this way, anyway umbrella lady you are and always will be missed.
Thomas R Crawford
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.