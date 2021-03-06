Letter: (Un)mask Mandate

Rep. Chaplik’s assertion that masks did not work for the AIDS epidemic is incorrect. In fact, masks did work...they were called condoms. The only difference is that those afflicted (or not) with HIV used them out of concern for public health over personal comfort.
Mr. Chaplik, the fact that you don’t know the difference between an STD and a broadly contagious airborne disease like COVID only affirms your astounding level of ignorance. Perhaps you shouldn’t be trying to legislate an issue which you claim is not medical, with a medical argument.
That being said, your colleagues’ arguments are equally spurious.
Good luck with the next surge.
Mary Hickson
Oro Valley
