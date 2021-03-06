 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: (Un)mask Mandate
View Comments

Letter: (Un)mask Mandate

  • Comments

Rep. Chaplik’s assertion that masks did not work for the AIDS epidemic is incorrect. In fact, masks did work...they were called condoms. The only difference is that those afflicted (or not) with HIV used them out of concern for public health over personal comfort.

Mr. Chaplik, the fact that you don’t know the difference between an STD and a broadly contagious airborne disease like COVID only affirms your astounding level of ignorance. Perhaps you shouldn’t be trying to legislate an issue which you claim is not medical, with a medical argument.

That being said, your colleagues’ arguments are equally spurious.

Good luck with the next surge.

Mary Hickson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Arizona GOP

The Arizona GOP censured members who stood up for truth and facts in calling out Mr. Trump’s prolific pre-election and post-election lies and …

Local-issues

Letter: I'm insulted

Two writers in the March 3rd Star complained about Arizona trying to straighten out this voting mess. One complains he’s too old and can’t fin…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News